Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 474,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,608,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALHC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 6.1 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

In other news, COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 6,694 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $109,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,199.20. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $408,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,606,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,858,980.17. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,855 shares of company stock worth $30,590,612. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3,216.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

