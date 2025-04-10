Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 94,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 363,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 2,252.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

