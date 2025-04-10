Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Trading Down 11.9% – Time to Sell?

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.55. 546,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,127,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several brokerages have commented on CRGY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

