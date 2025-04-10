Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL traded down $13.04 on Wednesday, reaching $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,613. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $117.26 and a twelve month high of $254.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 840.65, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day moving average of $178.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

