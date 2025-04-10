Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $85.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lowered Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.52.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded down $8.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $77.83 and a twelve month high of $127.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Global Payments by 82.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 59,137 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 172.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

