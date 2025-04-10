Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lowered to Neutral Rating by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,694. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $84.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $412,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortive by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,566 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after buying an additional 3,810,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.