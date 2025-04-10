Phoenix Financial Ltd. Buys 12,342 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $354.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

