Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,243 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $186,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after buying an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after buying an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 559.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,706,000 after buying an additional 875,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $354.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

