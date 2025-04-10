Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,226,000 after buying an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,236,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,276,000 after buying an additional 178,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $737.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $698.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $840.79 and a 200-day moving average of $826.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

