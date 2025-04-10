Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,011,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,049 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $132,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

