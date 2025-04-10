Mizuho Cuts Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target to $10.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

NASDAQ FTRE traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 1,293,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,671. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $483.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,029 shares of company stock valued at $226,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 1,218.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Fortrea by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

