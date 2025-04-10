CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. 1,140,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,957. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.85. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,822.60. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.