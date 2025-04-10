Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

HST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,741,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,076,000 after purchasing an additional 643,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after buying an additional 4,460,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after buying an additional 350,634 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

