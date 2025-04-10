The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.8% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,898.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 267,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

