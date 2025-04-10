Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $9.23. Stellantis shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 7,014,942 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on STLA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Stellantis Trading Down 13.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $609,076,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Stellantis by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 317,091 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,529,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 162,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $2,019,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

