Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of KROS stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 2,786,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,096. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $488.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,894,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,199 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 163,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 305,169 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

