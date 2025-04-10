ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.61, but opened at $48.68. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 57,689,876 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

