ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.61, but opened at $48.68. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 57,689,876 shares.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
