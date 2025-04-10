Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.87, but opened at $72.50. Micron Technology shares last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 9,984,544 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 17th. China Renaissance cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

