SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $149.90, but opened at $140.33. SiTime shares last traded at $133.09, with a volume of 36,973 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SiTime Trading Down 12.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.91.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at $15,323,545. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total transaction of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,542 shares of company stock worth $978,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 27,559.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after buying an additional 260,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SiTime by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,956,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $6,733,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

