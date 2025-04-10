Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 451,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 299,734 shares.The stock last traded at $27.87 and had previously closed at $27.84.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $883,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,387,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 93,967 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

