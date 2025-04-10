Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 451,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 299,734 shares.The stock last traded at $27.87 and had previously closed at $27.84.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
