iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 299,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 270,866 shares.The stock last traded at $144.58 and had previously closed at $148.48.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.36. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after acquiring an additional 535,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,886,000 after buying an additional 256,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,523,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,715,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

