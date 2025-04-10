Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,249. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.85. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 1,287.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 45,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,393,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,380 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $3,664,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

