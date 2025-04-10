Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $19.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Get Olin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OLN

Olin Trading Down 12.7 %

OLN stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. Olin has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Olin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,543,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 467,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Olin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 178,145 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,385,000 after acquiring an additional 256,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 265,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Olin by 5,746.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.