First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

FHN traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 3,090,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,570. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 7,715,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,869,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,194,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 496.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

