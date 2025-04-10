QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at TD Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.64.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $11.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.38. 4,167,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.89 and its 200-day moving average is $161.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,018 shares of company stock worth $4,955,613. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.