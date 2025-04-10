Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Ashland stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 244,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. Ashland has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.45%.

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 670,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after buying an additional 424,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,943,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,860,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,583,000 after buying an additional 208,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ashland by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 577,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after purchasing an additional 184,954 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

