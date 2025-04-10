Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $14.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $438.44. The company had a trading volume of 222,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,985. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $471.63 and its 200 day moving average is $442.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.