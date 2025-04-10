First Foundation Advisors Sells 595 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $489.15 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

