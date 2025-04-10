EnRich Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 11.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $367.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

