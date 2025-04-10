Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $257.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

AMZN traded down $13.37 on Wednesday, hitting $177.73. 26,218,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,374,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.49 and a 200-day moving average of $208.56. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

