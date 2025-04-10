NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.38. NIO shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 11,437,249 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. NIO’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of NIO by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.