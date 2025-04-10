Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $103,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.10.

ServiceNow Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $825.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $884.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $974.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

