Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 882,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,949. The stock has a market cap of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 109,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 486,710 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,206,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 97,819 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.