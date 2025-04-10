Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.22. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 234.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cellectis by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. B Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.