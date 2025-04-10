Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.40.
Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Friedman Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
