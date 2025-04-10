Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Friedman Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 2,500 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,071.40. The trade was a 1.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tim Scott Stevenson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $25,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,070.25. The trade was a 5.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,180 shares of company stock valued at $106,922 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.