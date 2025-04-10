InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.