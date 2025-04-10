Morgan Stanley Cuts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $58.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQH. UBS Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

EQH stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.51. 804,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,669. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.23. Equitable has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,536,349.35. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,610. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,457 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after buying an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $29,939,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

