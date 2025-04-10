Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total value of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,626.68. This represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $167,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,758.58. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded down $7.04 on Thursday, reaching $257.71. The company had a trading volume of 663,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.76 and a 200-day moving average of $310.70. The company has a market capitalization of $247.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

