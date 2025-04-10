LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,927,248 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $298,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 952,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.00 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

