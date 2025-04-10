Argent Trust Co Has $18.01 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $463.77. 99,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,343. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.