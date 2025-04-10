Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 1,483 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,160,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $515.90 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $470.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $545.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.96.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

