Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,190 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $516,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.