Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

Targa Resources Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of TRGP traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.73. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,753.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

