Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $560.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.83.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $31.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.35. 207,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. Saia has a 1-year low of $287.50 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,779,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after acquiring an additional 794,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 24,815.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after purchasing an additional 371,232 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

