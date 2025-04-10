Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Tilray Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,880,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,523,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $458.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Tilray has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

