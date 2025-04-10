KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.14.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. 5,206,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

