Mizuho Lowers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $8.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTM. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verastem from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Verastem Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 696,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,882. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. Verastem has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $231.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.57). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $44,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,324.44. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,954 shares of company stock worth $53,457. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 546.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 55.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

