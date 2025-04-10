QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $160.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as low as $135.62 and last traded at $136.09. 2,216,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,799,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.59.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.64.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

