iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

