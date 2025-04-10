Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $166,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $55.90 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.